SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob SquarePants - S13 Ep. 3
G | Kids

22 mins

S13 Ep. 3 - Goofy Scoopers/pat The Dog

SpongeBob and Patrick make it their mission to reunite the recently fires robot band. // Patrick is sent to the pound for acting like a worm, but he won't be able to leave unless SpongeBob trains him.

22 mins

S13 Ep. 2 - Under The Small Top/squidward's Sick Daze

Squidward's house becomes infested with a mail-order flea circus meant for SpongeBob. // Squidward fakes being sick to get out of work, but his agony only begins when SpongeBob arrives to care for him

22 mins

S13 Ep. 1 - A Place For Pets/lockdown For Love

Customers bring pets into the Krusty Krab, Mr. Krabs realizes pets are more profitable. // Plankton ruins another date with Karen, so she puts the Chum Bucket on lockdown until he proves his affection

Season 13