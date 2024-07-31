SpongeBob SquarePants - S13 Ep. 23

Episodes
S13 Ep. 23 - Spatula Of The Heavens / Gary's Playhouse
SpongeBob embarks on an epic journey to have his beloved spatula reforged by the legendary Guru Greasetrap. // SpongeBob builds a snail-house outside for Gary to play in while he is at work.
S13 Ep. 22 - My Friend Patty / Fun-Believable
SpongeBob befriends a sentient Krabby Patty whose only wish is to be eaten. // Rube hosts an episode of "FUN-Believable! With Rube" where he explores little known oddities and attractions.
S13 Ep. 21 - Dopey Dick / Plankton And The Beanstalk
Squidward joins a crew of sailors hunting down the great white jellyfish. // Plankton finds a magic bean that takes him to a land of giants (well, more giant than usual).
S13 Ep. 8 - Food Pbbft! Truck/upturn Girls
SpongeBob and Squidward try to sell krabby patties from a food truck in the darkest depths of the ocean. // Pearl and Narlene have a whales' day out in the big city.
S13 Ep. 7 - Big Bad Bubble Bass/sea-Man Sponge Haters Club
Karen tells the fairytale of a nerd trying to steal an action figure from his three little neighbors. // Squidward hosts a secret "We Hate SpongeBob Club" at his house.
S13 Ep. 20 - Friendiversary / Mandatory Music
SpongeBob celebrates the anniversary of his friendship with Squidward. Squidward does not. // Squidward's lack of talent lands him in a court ordered music class.
S13 Ep. 19 - Hot Crossed Nuts / Sir Urchin And Snail Fail
Sandy's homemade snack becomes a big hit at the Krusty Krab. // SpongeBob and Patrick's favorite comedy duo has a falling out on live television.