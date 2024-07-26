SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob SquarePants - S13 Ep. 20
G | Kids

Episodes
22 mins

S13 Ep. 20 - Friendiversary / Mandatory Music

SpongeBob celebrates the anniversary of his friendship with Squidward. Squidward does not. // Squidward's lack of talent lands him in a court ordered music class.

22 mins

S13 Ep. 19 - Hot Crossed Nuts / Sir Urchin And Snail Fail

Sandy's homemade snack becomes a big hit at the Krusty Krab. // SpongeBob and Patrick's favorite comedy duo has a falling out on live television.

22 mins

S13 Ep. 18 - Delivery To Monster Island / Ride Patrick Ride

SpongeBob and Plankton must work together to survive an island of deadly monsters. // SpongeBob teaches Patrick how to ride a bike.

22 mins

S13 Ep. 17 - The Flower Plot / Spongebob On Parade

The Chum Bucket is replaced by a flower shop with a charming new owner. // The Krusty Krab enters a float in the annual Bikini Bottom Parade.

22 mins

S13 Ep. 16 - Ma And Pa's Big Hurrah / Yellow Pavement

When SpongeBob's parents come to visit, their thirst for thrills comes as a big surprise. // You'll learn all you need to get your boating license in this educational driving film.

22 mins

S13 Ep. 6 - Potato Puff/there Will Be Grease!

Mrs. Puff's new substitute teacher gives SpongeBob a crash course in driving. // Mr. Krabs and Plankton must work together after discovering a well of miracle-grease under their restaurants.

22 mins

S13 Ep. 15 - Arbor Day Disarray / Ain't That The Tooth

Sandy gives her friends special saltwater trees, but they need more attention than she expected. // SpongeBob and Patrick mistake a burglar for the tooth fairy.

22 mins

S13 Ep. 14 - The Salty Sponge / Karen For Spot

SpongeBob works the grill at the toughest joint in town. // Karen looks after Spot while Plankton goes out of town.

Season 13