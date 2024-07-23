SpongeBob SquarePants - S13 Ep. 17

Episodes
S13 Ep. 17 - The Flower Plot / Spongebob On Parade
The Chum Bucket is replaced by a flower shop with a charming new owner. // The Krusty Krab enters a float in the annual Bikini Bottom Parade.
S13 Ep. 16 - Ma And Pa's Big Hurrah / Yellow Pavement
When SpongeBob's parents come to visit, their thirst for thrills comes as a big surprise. // You'll learn all you need to get your boating license in this educational driving film.
S13 Ep. 6 - Potato Puff/there Will Be Grease!
Mrs. Puff's new substitute teacher gives SpongeBob a crash course in driving. // Mr. Krabs and Plankton must work together after discovering a well of miracle-grease under their restaurants.
S13 Ep. 15 - Arbor Day Disarray / Ain't That The Tooth
Sandy gives her friends special saltwater trees, but they need more attention than she expected. // SpongeBob and Patrick mistake a burglar for the tooth fairy.
S13 Ep. 14 - The Salty Sponge / Karen For Spot
SpongeBob works the grill at the toughest joint in town. // Karen looks after Spot while Plankton goes out of town.
S13 Ep. 13 - Abandon Twits / Wallhalla
The Krusty Krew builds a boat for their penny-pinching captain. // SpongeBob discovers a crazed castaway living in his walls.
S13 Ep. 12 - Welcome To Binary Bottom / You're Going To Pay...Phone / A Skin Wrinkle In Time
In an alternate reality, Bikini Bottom is inhabited entirely by robots. // Mr. Krabs installs a cursed payphone in the Krusty Krab. / GrandPat travels through time to get home.