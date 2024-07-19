SpongeBob SquarePants - S13 Ep. 15

Episodes
S13 Ep. 15 - Arbor Day Disarray / Ain't That The Tooth
Sandy gives her friends special saltwater trees, but they need more attention than she expected. // SpongeBob and Patrick mistake a burglar for the tooth fairy.
S13 Ep. 14 - The Salty Sponge / Karen For Spot
SpongeBob works the grill at the toughest joint in town. // Karen looks after Spot while Plankton goes out of town.
S13 Ep. 13 - Abandon Twits / Wallhalla
The Krusty Krew builds a boat for their penny-pinching captain. // SpongeBob discovers a crazed castaway living in his walls.
S13 Ep. 12 - Welcome To Binary Bottom / You're Going To Pay...Phone / A Skin Wrinkle In Time
In an alternate reality, Bikini Bottom is inhabited entirely by robots. // Mr. Krabs installs a cursed payphone in the Krusty Krab. / GrandPat travels through time to get home.
S13 Ep. 11 - Squidferatu/slappy Days
Squidward ventures to Nosferatu's castle after accidentally receiving his mail. // Nosferatu's minion Slappy kills some time around Bikini Bottom.
S13 Ep. 5 - Spongebob's Road To Christmas
SpongeBob and his pals journey to the North Pole to give Santa a present.
S13 Ep. 4 - Something Narwhal This Way Comes/c.H.U.M.S
Two familiar faces from SpongeBob's past visit Bikini Bottom, but they bring a big problem along with them. // After falling down the drain, Plankton finds an unlikely ally in the sewers.