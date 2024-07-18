SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob SquarePants - S13 Ep. 14
G | Kids

SpongeBob works the grill at the toughest joint in town. // Karen looks after Spot while Plankton goes out of town.

22 mins

S13 Ep. 14 - The Salty Sponge / Karen For Spot

22 mins

S13 Ep. 13 - Abandon Twits / Wallhalla

The Krusty Krew builds a boat for their penny-pinching captain. // SpongeBob discovers a crazed castaway living in his walls.

22 mins

S13 Ep. 12 - Welcome To Binary Bottom / You're Going To Pay...Phone / A Skin Wrinkle In Time

In an alternate reality, Bikini Bottom is inhabited entirely by robots. // Mr. Krabs installs a cursed payphone in the Krusty Krab. / GrandPat travels through time to get home.

22 mins

S13 Ep. 11 - Squidferatu/slappy Days

Squidward ventures to Nosferatu's castle after accidentally receiving his mail. // Nosferatu's minion Slappy kills some time around Bikini Bottom.

22 mins

S13 Ep. 5 - Spongebob's Road To Christmas

SpongeBob and his pals journey to the North Pole to give Santa a present.

22 mins

S13 Ep. 4 - Something Narwhal This Way Comes/c.H.U.M.S

Two familiar faces from SpongeBob's past visit Bikini Bottom, but they bring a big problem along with them. // After falling down the drain, Plankton finds an unlikely ally in the sewers.

22 mins

S13 Ep. 3 - Goofy Scoopers/pat The Dog

SpongeBob and Patrick make it their mission to reunite the recently fires robot band. // Patrick is sent to the pound for acting like a worm, but he won't be able to leave unless SpongeBob trains him.

22 mins

S13 Ep. 2 - Under The Small Top/squidward's Sick Daze

Squidward's house becomes infested with a mail-order flea circus meant for SpongeBob. // Squidward fakes being sick to get out of work, but his agony only begins when SpongeBob arrives to care for him

Season 13