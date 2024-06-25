SpongeBob SquarePants - S12 Ep. 10

Episodes
S12 Ep. 23
Plankton needs help stealing the formula, so he hires an intern. Patrick goes into a destructive fit whenever he hears a bell, so his friends help him in their own ways.
S12 Ep. 22
SpongeBob and Patrick create their own zoo made entirely of bubbles! The Krusty Krab goes under emergency quarantine, but no one knows who carries the mysterious illness.
S12 Ep. 21
The Gal Pals take Pearl to a cabin in the woods for a weekend of silly pranks. Mr. Krabs has a secret taste for something surprising.
S12 Ep. 20
SpongeBob cleans out the boating school lighthouse, where he finds a cute but inconvenient companion. No one in Bikini Bottom is safe from a case of contagious hiccups.
S12 Ep. 19
SpongeBob watches Mr. Krabs's house, so he takes extreme measures to make sure no one breaks in. Squidward is forced to room with Patrick, but his domineering demeanor rubs off on Patrick.
S12 Ep. 18
Plankton becomes a ghost to steal the secret formula. Mr. Krabs gets ready for a hot date, but SpongeBob and Patrick give him a little more help than he needs.
S12 Ep. 17
Mr. Krabs has an accident and leaves SpongeBob in charge of the Krusty Krab. What could go wrong? Patrick takes a job at the Goofy Goober when he finds out the employees get free ice cream.