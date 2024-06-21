SpongeBob SquarePants - S12 Ep. 7

SpongeBob SquarePants

Plankton creates a clone of himself and Mr. Krabs but neither restaurant is safe from the newcomer. Squidward gleefully switches jobs with a bus driver....until SpongeBob and Patrick climb aboard.

22 mins

S12 Ep. 7

22 mins

S12 Ep. 6

Bubble Bass finds himself stranded with Patrick in a mysterious swamp, looking for a lost action figure. SpongeBob learns a new magic trick, but he can't find anyone to watch it.

22 mins

S12 Ep. 5

Where Plankton usually dumps his rotten chum is too full, he tricks SpongeBob into hiding it. SpongeBob befriends a small storm cloud, but has to protect it from a crazed weather man.

22 mins

S12 Ep. 4

Gary has limbs to keep up with SpongeBob, but soon makes his owner look sluggish. Plankton practices ruling the world by shrinking himself down and declaring himself king of SpongeBob's aquarium.

22 mins

S12 Ep. 3

Mr. Krabs turns the Krusty Krab into a jailhouse after Plankton breaks the law. SpongeBob and Patrick turn the pineapple into a mobile home to take Squidward on the road trip.

22 mins

S12 Ep. 2

Patrick inducts SpongeBob into his prestigious society of dullards and doofuses. Patrick takes his grime to a new extreme, playing around in so much trash that he becomes unrecognizable.

22 mins

S12 Ep. 1

Patrick discovers that the rock he lives under is actually a sea turtle who overslept. Old Man Jenkins disrupts business as usual at the Krusty Krab, but Mr. Krabs can't find a way to kick him out.

Season 12