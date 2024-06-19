SpongeBob SquarePants - S12 Ep. 3

Episodes
S12 Ep. 7
Plankton creates a clone of himself and Mr. Krabs but neither restaurant is safe from the newcomer. Squidward gleefully switches jobs with a bus driver....until SpongeBob and Patrick climb aboard.
S12 Ep. 6
Bubble Bass finds himself stranded with Patrick in a mysterious swamp, looking for a lost action figure. SpongeBob learns a new magic trick, but he can't find anyone to watch it.
S12 Ep. 5
Where Plankton usually dumps his rotten chum is too full, he tricks SpongeBob into hiding it. SpongeBob befriends a small storm cloud, but has to protect it from a crazed weather man.
S12 Ep. 4
Gary has limbs to keep up with SpongeBob, but soon makes his owner look sluggish. Plankton practices ruling the world by shrinking himself down and declaring himself king of SpongeBob's aquarium.
S12 Ep. 3
Mr. Krabs turns the Krusty Krab into a jailhouse after Plankton breaks the law. SpongeBob and Patrick turn the pineapple into a mobile home to take Squidward on the road trip.
S12 Ep. 2
Patrick inducts SpongeBob into his prestigious society of dullards and doofuses. Patrick takes his grime to a new extreme, playing around in so much trash that he becomes unrecognizable.