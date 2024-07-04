SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob SquarePants - S12 Ep. 24
G | Kids

Bubble Bass avoids paying his bill at the Krusty Krab, so SpongeBob and Squidward are sent to collect the cash. Mr. Krabs makes Spongebob and Squidward cook a fancy meal for Mrs. Puff.

Episodes
ArticlesKids HubHome

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder
22 mins

S12 Ep. 25

SpongeBob and Patrick are sent to jail in the underground tunnels of Glove World, leading to a daring escape.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S12 Ep. 24

Bubble Bass avoids paying his bill at the Krusty Krab, so SpongeBob and Squidward are sent to collect the cash. Mr. Krabs makes Spongebob and Squidward cook a fancy meal for Mrs. Puff.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S12 Ep. 23

Plankton needs help stealing the formula, so he hires an intern. Patrick goes into a destructive fit whenever he hears a bell, so his friends help him in their own ways.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S12 Ep. 22

SpongeBob and Patrick create their own zoo made entirely of bubbles! The Krusty Krab goes under emergency quarantine, but no one knows who carries the mysterious illness.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S12 Ep. 21

The Gal Pals take Pearl to a cabin in the woods for a weekend of silly pranks. Mr. Krabs has a secret taste for something surprising.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S12 Ep. 20

SpongeBob cleans out the boating school lighthouse, where he finds a cute but inconvenient companion. No one in Bikini Bottom is safe from a case of contagious hiccups.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S12 Ep. 19

SpongeBob watches Mr. Krabs's house, so he takes extreme measures to make sure no one breaks in. Squidward is forced to room with Patrick, but his domineering demeanor rubs off on Patrick.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S12 Ep. 18

Plankton becomes a ghost to steal the secret formula. Mr. Krabs gets ready for a hot date, but SpongeBob and Patrick give him a little more help than he needs.

Season 12