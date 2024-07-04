SpongeBob SquarePants - S12 Ep. 24

Episodes
S12 Ep. 25
SpongeBob and Patrick are sent to jail in the underground tunnels of Glove World, leading to a daring escape.
S12 Ep. 24
Bubble Bass avoids paying his bill at the Krusty Krab, so SpongeBob and Squidward are sent to collect the cash. Mr. Krabs makes Spongebob and Squidward cook a fancy meal for Mrs. Puff.
S12 Ep. 23
Plankton needs help stealing the formula, so he hires an intern. Patrick goes into a destructive fit whenever he hears a bell, so his friends help him in their own ways.
S12 Ep. 22
SpongeBob and Patrick create their own zoo made entirely of bubbles! The Krusty Krab goes under emergency quarantine, but no one knows who carries the mysterious illness.
S12 Ep. 21
The Gal Pals take Pearl to a cabin in the woods for a weekend of silly pranks. Mr. Krabs has a secret taste for something surprising.
S12 Ep. 20
SpongeBob cleans out the boating school lighthouse, where he finds a cute but inconvenient companion. No one in Bikini Bottom is safe from a case of contagious hiccups.
S12 Ep. 19
SpongeBob watches Mr. Krabs's house, so he takes extreme measures to make sure no one breaks in. Squidward is forced to room with Patrick, but his domineering demeanor rubs off on Patrick.