SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob SquarePants - S12 Ep. 21
G | Kids

The Gal Pals take Pearl to a cabin in the woods for a weekend of silly pranks. Mr. Krabs has a secret taste for something surprising.

Episodes
ArticlesKids HubHome

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder
22 mins

S12 Ep. 23

Plankton needs help stealing the formula, so he hires an intern. Patrick goes into a destructive fit whenever he hears a bell, so his friends help him in their own ways.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S12 Ep. 22

SpongeBob and Patrick create their own zoo made entirely of bubbles! The Krusty Krab goes under emergency quarantine, but no one knows who carries the mysterious illness.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S12 Ep. 21

The Gal Pals take Pearl to a cabin in the woods for a weekend of silly pranks. Mr. Krabs has a secret taste for something surprising.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S12 Ep. 20

SpongeBob cleans out the boating school lighthouse, where he finds a cute but inconvenient companion. No one in Bikini Bottom is safe from a case of contagious hiccups.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S12 Ep. 19

SpongeBob watches Mr. Krabs's house, so he takes extreme measures to make sure no one breaks in. Squidward is forced to room with Patrick, but his domineering demeanor rubs off on Patrick.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S12 Ep. 18

Plankton becomes a ghost to steal the secret formula. Mr. Krabs gets ready for a hot date, but SpongeBob and Patrick give him a little more help than he needs.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S12 Ep. 17

Mr. Krabs has an accident and leaves SpongeBob in charge of the Krusty Krab. What could go wrong? Patrick takes a job at the Goofy Goober when he finds out the employees get free ice cream.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S12 Ep. 16

Plankton's giant Chum Bucket glove runs wild in town, but SpongeBob has a handy friend to help them out. SpongeBob takes his first break ever at work, but how will he spend his precious time?

Season 12