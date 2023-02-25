SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob SquarePants - S8 Ep. 9
G | Kids

Sandy wanted to spend a relaxing holiday alone on the moon, butit seems she got a stowaway aboard her rocket who doesn't share her idea.

S11 Ep. 10 - Ghoul Fools

SpongeBob and Patrick get caught in the feud between a crew of ghost pirates and the Flying Dutchman.

S11 Ep. 9 - Mooncation / Mr Krab Takes A Vacation

S11 Ep. 8 - Patrick's Staycation / Walking The Plankton

Patrick takes a break from the hustle and bustle of his daily life with some over-the-top pampering from SpongeBob.

S11 Ep. 7 - A Squarepants Family Vacation

When SpongeBob and Patrick get lost on a family road trip to the Great Barrier Reef, they end up on the adventure of a lifetime.

S11 Ep. 6 - Sweet and Sour Squid / The Googly Artiste

Plankton tries to befriend Squidward in an effort to steal the Krabby Patty formula. Patrick tries desperately to supply everyone in Bikini Bottom with his highly demanded "rocks-with-googly-eyes".

S11 Ep. 5 - Squidward's School For Grown-Ups / Oral Report

When Pat suddenly grows a very grown-up beard, he decides it's time to act like a grown-up, too. While preparing to give a report for boating school, SpongeBob realises that he’s got stage fright.

S11 Ep. 4 - Frozen Face Off

Everyone in Bikini Bottom is competing in a worm-sled race to the South Pole. Will SpongeBob and the gang make it to the frosty finish line to claim the big prize...one million clams!

S11 Ep. 3 - A Friendly Game / Sentimental Sponge

SpongeBob and Patrick turn SpongeBob's house into an indoor miniature golf course! When SpongeBob realises how many memories are attached to all of his possessions, he is reluctant to throw anything way

Season 11