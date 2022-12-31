SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob SquarePants - S8 Ep. 9
G | Kids

Sandy wanted to spend a relaxing holiday alone on the moon, butit seems she got a stowaway aboard her rocket who doesn't share her idea.

S11 Ep. 10 - Ghoul Fools

SpongeBob and Patrick get caught in the feud between a crew of ghost pirates and the Flying Dutchman.

S11 Ep. 9 - Mooncation / Mr Krab Takes A Vacation

S11 Ep. 1 - Cave Dwelling Sponge/ The Clam Whisperer

When a prehistoric Sponge is unfrozen, he causes chaos all over town. A flock of clams descend on Bikini Bottom so SpongeBob has to get them out before they ruin the whole town!

S11 Ep. 23 - It's A Spongebob Christmas!

SpongeBob inadvertently helps Plankton enact his plot to put all of Bikini Bottom on Santa's "naughty" list and now has to stop Plankton before he gets his Christmas wish.

S11 Ep. 6 - Sweet and Sour Squid / The Googly Artiste

Plankton tries to befriend Squidward in an effort to steal the Krabby Patty formula. Patrick tries desperately to supply everyone in Bikini Bottom with his highly demanded "rocks-with-googly-eyes".

S11 Ep. 5 - Squidward's School For Grown-Ups / Oral Report

When Pat suddenly grows a very grown-up beard, he decides it's time to act like a grown-up, too. While preparing to give a report for boating school, SpongeBob realises that he's got stage fright.

S11 Ep. 4 - Frozen Face Off

Everyone in Bikini Bottom is competing in a worm-sled race to the South Pole. Will SpongeBob and the gang make it to the frosty finish line to claim the big prize...one million clams!

S11 Ep. 3 - A Friendly Game / Sentimental Sponge

SpongeBob and Patrick turn SpongeBob's house into an indoor miniature golf course! When SpongeBob realises how many memories are attached to all of his possessions, he is reluctant to throw anything way

Season 11