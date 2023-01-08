SpongeBob SquarePants - S8 Ep. 8

SpongeBob SquarePants

Patrick takes a break from the hustle and bustle of his daily life with some over-the-top pampering from SpongeBob.

image-placeholder23 mins

S11 Ep. 11 - Mermaidman Begins / Plankton's Good Eye

Mermaidman and Barnacleboy let SpongeBob and Patrick in on their secret, heroic origins! Later, using SpongeBob's DNA, Plantkon grows himself a second eye...and becomes nice!

image-placeholder23 mins

S11 Ep. 8 - Patrick's Staycation / Walking The Plankton

image-placeholder23 mins

S11 Ep. 7 - A Squarepants Family Vacation

When SpongeBob and Patrick get lost on a family road trip to the Great Barrier Reef, they end up on the adventure of a lifetime.

image-placeholder23 mins

S11 Ep. 18 - Free Samples / Home Sweet Rubble

After Plankton drives away Mr. Krabs' customers, he is forced to give out free Krabby Patties to try to win them back. SpongeBob's pineapple is falling apart and he needs all of his friends to help him

image-placeholder23 mins

S11 Ep. 17 - Are You Happy Now? / Planet Of The Jellyfish

When Squidward can't recall his happiest memory, SpongeBob "helps" him create one. When an evil Jellien replaces everyone in Bikini Bottom with clones, it's up to SpongeBob and Sandy to defeat him!

image-placeholder23 mins

S11 Ep. 16 - Restraining Spongebob / Fiasco!

Squidward has had enough of SpongeBob's annoying antics and issues a restraining order against him. Plankton thinks he's stolen a Krabby Patty from the Krusty Krab, but he's really stolen an art piece.

image-placeholder23 mins

S11 Ep. 15 - The Krabby Patty That Ate Bikini Bottom / Bubble Buddy Returns

Mr. Krabs uses Sandy's experimental formula on a Krabby Patty and the results are disastrous! While Bubble Buddy's son is visiting, SpongeBob tries desperately to keep him out of trouble.

image-placeholder22 mins

S11 Ep. 6 - No Pictures, Please/ Stuck On The Roof

Patrick leads an enthusiastic stranger on a tour of his favourite places in Bikini Bottom. SpongeBob is afraid to get off the roof of the Krusty Krab, but he won't let that stop him!

