SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob SquarePants - S8 Ep. 6
G | Kids

Expires: in 14 days

Plankton tries to befriend Squidward in an effort to steal the Krabby Patty formula. Patrick tries desperately to supply everyone in Bikini Bottom with his highly demanded "rocks-with-googly-eyes".

Episodes
ArticlesKids HubHome

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder23 mins

S11 Ep. 6 - Sweet and Sour Squid / The Googly Artiste

Plankton tries to befriend Squidward in an effort to steal the Krabby Patty formula. Patrick tries desperately to supply everyone in Bikini Bottom with his highly demanded "rocks-with-googly-eyes".

image-placeholder23 mins

S11 Ep. 5 - Squidward's School For Grown-Ups / Oral Report

When Pat suddenly grows a very grown-up beard, he decides it's time to act like a grown-up, too. While preparing to give a report for boating school, SpongeBob realises that he's got stage fright.

image-placeholder23 mins

S11 Ep. 4 - Frozen Face Off

Everyone in Bikini Bottom is competing in a worm-sled race to the South Pole. Will SpongeBob and the gang make it to the frosty finish line to claim the big prize...one million clams!

image-placeholder23 mins

S11 Ep. 3 - A Friendly Game / Sentimental Sponge

SpongeBob and Patrick turn SpongeBob's house into an indoor miniature golf course! When SpongeBob realises how many memories are attached to all of his possessions, he is reluctant to throw anything way

image-placeholder23 mins

S11 Ep. 2 - Drive Thru / The Hot Shot

Mr. Krabs tries to make even more money by turning a hole in the Krusty Krab wall into a drive-thru window. Tony Fast Jr., the son of a famous race car driver, tries to teach SpongeBob how to drive.

image-placeholder23 mins

S11 Ep. 1 - Accidents Will Happen / The Other Patty

Squidward gets hurt and threatens legal action unless Mr. Krabs caters to him hand and foot. Later, Mr. Krabs and Plankton finally agree, when the popular Flabby Patty threatens to steal their customers.

Season 11