SpongeBob SquarePants - S8 Ep. 25

Episodes
S11 Ep. 25 - The Good Krabby Name / Move IT Or Lose IT
Mr. Krabs wants all of Bikini Bottom to eat at the Krusty Krab. Later, Mr. Krabs and Plankton circulate petitions to see which restaurant will get bulldozed by the city.
S11 Ep. 24 - Super Evil Aquatic Villian Team Up Is Go! / Chum Fricassee
Plankton teams up with Man Ray to take over the Krusty Krab and then- the world! Squidward quits the Krusty Krab to work for Plankton, turning the Chum Bucket into an overnight success.
S11 Ep. 23 - It's A Spongebob Christmas!
SpongeBob inadvertently helps Plankton enact his plot to put all of Bikini Bottom on Santa's "naughty" list and now has to stop Plankton before he gets his Christmas wish.
S11 Ep. 22 - Treats!!! / For Here Or To Go?
SpongeBob brings home a box of new snail treats that Gary will do anything to get - especially when they run out. Meanwhile, Plankton wins a free Krabby Patty.
S11 Ep. 21 - Squiditis / Demolion Doofus
When Squidward goes home sick with a fake illness, SpongeBob HypochondriacPants thinks he's caught it for real! Mrs. Puff finally finds a use for SpongeBob's reckless driving.
S11 Ep. 20 - Face Freeze / Glove World R.I.P.
SpongeBob and Patrick make a bet to see who can hold a "funny face" the longest...then their faces freeze that way! SpongeBob and Patrick spend one last glorious day at Glove World before it closes.
S11 Ep. 19 - Karen 2.0 / Inspongeiac
When Plankton replaces his computer wife Karen with the new, Karen 2, the original Karen ends up working at the Krusty Krab. SpongeBob can't get to sleep and asks Patrick for help.