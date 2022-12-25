SpongeBob SquarePants - S8 Ep. 23

Episodes
S11 Ep. 23 - It's A Spongebob Christmas!
SpongeBob inadvertently helps Plankton enact his plot to put all of Bikini Bottom on Santa's "naughty" list and now has to stop Plankton before he gets his Christmas wish.
S11 Ep. 6 - Sweet and Sour Squid / The Googly Artiste
Plankton tries to befriend Squidward in an effort to steal the Krabby Patty formula. Patrick tries desperately to supply everyone in Bikini Bottom with his highly demanded "rocks-with-googly-eyes".
S11 Ep. 5 - Squidward's School For Grown-Ups / Oral Report
When Pat suddenly grows a very grown-up beard, he decides it's time to act like a grown-up, too. While preparing to give a report for boating school, SpongeBob realises that he's got stage fright.
S11 Ep. 4 - Frozen Face Off
Everyone in Bikini Bottom is competing in a worm-sled race to the South Pole. Will SpongeBob and the gang make it to the frosty finish line to claim the big prize...one million clams!
S11 Ep. 3 - A Friendly Game / Sentimental Sponge
SpongeBob and Patrick turn SpongeBob's house into an indoor miniature golf course! When SpongeBob realises how many memories are attached to all of his possessions, he is reluctant to throw anything way
S11 Ep. 2 - Drive Thru / The Hot Shot
Mr. Krabs tries to make even more money by turning a hole in the Krusty Krab wall into a drive-thru window. Tony Fast Jr., the son of a famous race car driver, tries to teach SpongeBob how to drive.