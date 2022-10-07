SpongeBob SquarePants - S8 Ep. 23

Episodes
S11 Ep. 23 - It's A Spongebob Christmas!
SpongeBob inadvertently helps Plankton enact his plot to put all of Bikini Bottom on Santa's "naughty" list and now has to stop Plankton before he gets his Christmas wish.
S11 Ep. 22 - Treats!!! / For Here Or To Go?
SpongeBob brings home a box of new snail treats that Gary will do anything to get - especially when they run out. Meanwhile, Plankton wins a free Krabby Patty.
S11 Ep. 21 - Squiditis / Demolion Doofus
When Squidward goes home sick with a fake illness, SpongeBob HypochondriacPants thinks he's caught it for real! Mrs. Puff finally finds a use for SpongeBob's reckless driving.
S11 Ep. 20 - Face Freeze / Glove World R.I.P.
SpongeBob and Patrick make a bet to see who can hold a "funny face" the longest...then their faces freeze that way! SpongeBob and Patrick spend one last glorious day at Glove World before it closes.
S11 Ep. 19 - Karen 2.0 / Inspongeiac
When Plankton replaces his computer wife Karen with the new, Karen 2, the original Karen ends up working at the Krusty Krab. SpongeBob can't get to sleep and asks Patrick for help.
S11 Ep. 18 - Free Samples / Home Sweet Rubble
After Plankton drives away Mr. Krabs' customers, he is forced to give out free Krabby Patties to try to win them back. SpongeBob's pineapple is falling apart and he needs all of his friends to help him
S11 Ep. 17 - Are You Happy Now? / Planet Of The Jellyfish
When Squidward can't recall his happiest memory, SpongeBob "helps" him create one. When an evil Jellien replaces everyone in Bikini Bottom with clones, it's up to SpongeBob and Sandy to defeat him!