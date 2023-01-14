SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob SquarePants - S8 Ep. 21
G | Kids

When Squidward goes home sick with a fake illness, SpongeBob HypochondriacPants thinks he's caught it for real! Mrs. Puff finally finds a use for SpongeBob's reckless driving.

image-placeholder23 mins

S11 Ep. 26 - Hello Bikini Bottom!

A concert promoter wants to send SpongeBob and Squidward on the road, until greedy Mr. Krabs decides to manage them - and their "world tour" - himself.

image-placeholder23 mins

S11 Ep. 25 - The Good Krabby Name / Move IT Or Lose IT

Mr. Krabs wants all of Bikini Bottom to eat at the Krusty Krab. Later, Mr. Krabs and Plankton circulate petitions to see which restaurant will get bulldozed by the city.

image-placeholder23 mins

S11 Ep. 24 - Super Evil Aquatic Villian Team Up Is Go! / Chum Fricassee

Plankton teams up with Man Ray to take over the Krusty Krab and then- the world! Squidward quits the Krusty Krab to work for Plankton, turning the Chum Bucket into an overnight success.

image-placeholder23 mins

S11 Ep. 22 - Treats!!! / For Here Or To Go?

SpongeBob brings home a box of new snail treats that Gary will do anything to get - especially when they run out. Meanwhile, Plankton wins a free Krabby Patty.

image-placeholder23 mins

S11 Ep. 21 - Squiditis / Demolion Doofus

When Squidward goes home sick with a fake illness, SpongeBob HypochondriacPants thinks he's caught it for real! Mrs. Puff finally finds a use for SpongeBob's reckless driving.

image-placeholder23 mins

S11 Ep. 20 - Face Freeze / Glove World R.I.P.

SpongeBob and Patrick make a bet to see who can hold a "funny face" the longest...then their faces freeze that way! SpongeBob and Patrick spend one last glorious day at Glove World before it closes.

image-placeholder23 mins

S11 Ep. 19 - Karen 2.0 / Inspongeiac

When Plankton replaces his computer wife Karen with the new, Karen 2, the original Karen ends up working at the Krusty Krab. SpongeBob can't get to sleep and asks Patrick for help.

image-placeholder22 mins

S11 Ep. 11 - Chatterbox Gary/ Don't Feed The Clowns

Gary has a pet translation collar, and he's talking up a storm. Everyone loves it... except for Squidward! When a small clown gets left behind by the circus, SpongeBob takes them under his wing.

Season 11