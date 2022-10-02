SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob SquarePants - S8 Ep. 21
G | Kids

Expires: in 13 days

When Squidward goes home sick with a fake illness, SpongeBob HypochondriacPants thinks he's caught it for real! Mrs. Puff finally finds a use for SpongeBob's reckless driving.

Episodes
ArticlesKids HubHome

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder23 mins

S11 Ep. 21 - Squiditis / Demolion Doofus

When Squidward goes home sick with a fake illness, SpongeBob HypochondriacPants thinks he's caught it for real! Mrs. Puff finally finds a use for SpongeBob's reckless driving.

image-placeholder23 mins

S11 Ep. 20 - Face Freeze / Glove World R.I.P.

SpongeBob and Patrick make a bet to see who can hold a "funny face" the longest...then their faces freeze that way! SpongeBob and Patrick spend one last glorious day at Glove World before it closes.

image-placeholder23 mins

S11 Ep. 19 - Karen 2.0 / Inspongeiac

When Plankton replaces his computer wife Karen with the new, Karen 2, the original Karen ends up working at the Krusty Krab. SpongeBob can't get to sleep and asks Patrick for help.

image-placeholder23 mins

S11 Ep. 18 - Free Samples / Home Sweet Rubble

After Plankton drives away Mr. Krabs' customers, he is forced to give out free Krabby Patties to try to win them back. SpongeBob's pineapple is falling apart and he needs all of his friends to help him

image-placeholder23 mins

S11 Ep. 17 - Are You Happy Now? / Planet Of The Jellyfish

When Squidward can't recall his happiest memory, SpongeBob "helps" him create one. When an evil Jellien replaces everyone in Bikini Bottom with clones, it's up to SpongeBob and Sandy to defeat him!

image-placeholder23 mins

S11 Ep. 16 - Restraining Spongebob / Fiasco!

Squidward has had enough of SpongeBob's annoying antics and issues a restraining order against him. Plankton thinks he's stolen a Krabby Patty from the Krusty Krab, but he's really stolen an art piece.

image-placeholder23 mins

S11 Ep. 15 - The Krabby Patty That Ate Bikini Bottom / Bubble Buddy Returns

Mr. Krabs uses Sandy's experimental formula on a Krabby Patty and the results are disastrous! While Bubble Buddy's son is visiting, SpongeBob tries desperately to keep him out of trouble.

image-placeholder23 mins

S11 Ep. 14 - Bubble Troubles / The Way Of The Sponge

When SpongeBob and Patrick accidentally destroy Sandy's air supply, they have to help her find more oxygen. Later, SpongeBob wants to earn his belt from karate master, Fuzzy Acorns.

Season 11