SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob SquarePants - S8 Ep. 19
G | Kids

Expires: in 14 days

When Plankton replaces his computer wife Karen with the new, Karen 2, the original Karen ends up working at the Krusty Krab. SpongeBob can't get to sleep and asks Patrick for help.

Episodes
ArticlesKids HubHome

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder23 mins

S11 Ep. 19 - Karen 2.0 / Inspongeiac

When Plankton replaces his computer wife Karen with the new, Karen 2, the original Karen ends up working at the Krusty Krab. SpongeBob can't get to sleep and asks Patrick for help.

image-placeholder22 mins

S11 Ep. 11 - Chatterbox Gary/ Don't Feed The Clowns

Gary has a pet translation collar, and he's talking up a storm. Everyone loves it... except for Squidward! When a small clown gets left behind by the circus, SpongeBob takes them under his wing.

image-placeholder22 mins

S11 Ep. 10 - Cuddle E. Hugs/ Pat The Horse

SpongeBob's new friend is a giant fluffy hamster. There's one problem, though: no one else can see him! Patrick wants to be a horse!

image-placeholder22 mins

S11 Ep. 9 - Squid Noir/ Scavenger Pants

When his clarinet goes missing, Squidward must become a hardboiled detective to find it. Squidward sends SpongeBob and Patrick on an increasingly difficult scavenger hunt to get them out of his hair.

image-placeholder22 mins

S11 Ep. 8 - Sanitation Insanity/ Bunny Hunt

When Mr. Krabs gets in trouble for littering, he makes SpongeBob and Squidward clean up Bikini Bottom. A sea bunny ravages Squidward's garden, but SpongeBob thinks it's cute!

image-placeholder22 mins

S11 Ep. 7 - Krabby Patty Creature Feature/ Teacher's Pests

A new secret Krabby Patty formula has disastrous results for Bikini Bottom, and only SpongeBob can save the day. Mr. Krabs and Plankton have to take boating school classes.

image-placeholder23 mins

S11 Ep. 12 - Bernacle Face / Pet Sitter Pat

The night before the school dance, Mr. Krabs asks SpongeBob to help Pearl get rid of a barnacle on her face. SpongeBob asks Patrick to pet-sit Gary while he's away at his Grandma's birthday party.

image-placeholder23 mins

S11 Ep. 11 - Mermaidman Begins / Plankton's Good Eye

Mermaidman and Barnacleboy let SpongeBob and Patrick in on their secret, heroic origins! Later, using SpongeBob's DNA, Plantkon grows himself a second eye...and becomes nice!

Season 11