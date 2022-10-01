SpongeBob SquarePants - S8 Ep. 19

Episodes
S11 Ep. 19 - Karen 2.0 / Inspongeiac
When Plankton replaces his computer wife Karen with the new, Karen 2, the original Karen ends up working at the Krusty Krab. SpongeBob can't get to sleep and asks Patrick for help.
S11 Ep. 18 - Free Samples / Home Sweet Rubble
After Plankton drives away Mr. Krabs' customers, he is forced to give out free Krabby Patties to try to win them back. SpongeBob's pineapple is falling apart and he needs all of his friends to help him
S11 Ep. 17 - Are You Happy Now? / Planet Of The Jellyfish
When Squidward can't recall his happiest memory, SpongeBob "helps" him create one. When an evil Jellien replaces everyone in Bikini Bottom with clones, it's up to SpongeBob and Sandy to defeat him!
S11 Ep. 16 - Restraining Spongebob / Fiasco!
Squidward has had enough of SpongeBob's annoying antics and issues a restraining order against him. Plankton thinks he's stolen a Krabby Patty from the Krusty Krab, but he's really stolen an art piece.
S11 Ep. 15 - The Krabby Patty That Ate Bikini Bottom / Bubble Buddy Returns
Mr. Krabs uses Sandy's experimental formula on a Krabby Patty and the results are disastrous! While Bubble Buddy's son is visiting, SpongeBob tries desperately to keep him out of trouble.
S11 Ep. 14 - Bubble Troubles / The Way Of The Sponge
When SpongeBob and Patrick accidentally destroy Sandy's air supply, they have to help her find more oxygen. Later, SpongeBob wants to earn his belt from karate master, Fuzzy Acorns.
S11 Ep. 13 - House Sittin For Sandy / Smoothe Jazz At Rock Bottom
All is quiet while SpongeBob is house-sitting for Sandy until Patrick shows up! SpongeBob and Squidward lose their passes and try desperately to sneak backstage at the sold-out Kelpy G show.