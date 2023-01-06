SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob SquarePants - S8 Ep. 15
G | Kids

Mr. Krabs uses Sandy's experimental formula on a Krabby Patty and the results are disastrous! While Bubble Buddy's son is visiting, SpongeBob tries desperately to keep him out of trouble.

Episodes

image-placeholder23 mins

S11 Ep. 16 - Restraining Spongebob / Fiasco!

Squidward has had enough of SpongeBob's annoying antics and issues a restraining order against him. Plankton thinks he's stolen a Krabby Patty from the Krusty Krab, but he's really stolen an art piece.

image-placeholder23 mins

S11 Ep. 15 - The Krabby Patty That Ate Bikini Bottom / Bubble Buddy Returns

image-placeholder22 mins

S11 Ep. 6 - No Pictures, Please/ Stuck On The Roof

Patrick leads an enthusiastic stranger on a tour of his favourite places in Bikini Bottom. SpongeBob is afraid to get off the roof of the Krusty Krab, but he won't let that stop him!

image-placeholder23 mins

S11 Ep. 14 - Bubble Troubles / The Way Of The Sponge

When SpongeBob and Patrick accidentally destroy Sandy's air supply, they have to help her find more oxygen. Later, SpongeBob wants to earn his belt from karate master, Fuzzy Acorns.

image-placeholder23 mins

S11 Ep. 13 - House Sittin For Sandy / Smoothe Jazz At Rock Bottom

All is quiet while SpongeBob is house-sitting for Sandy until Patrick shows up! SpongeBob and Squidward lose their passes and try desperately to sneak backstage at the sold-out Kelpy G show.

image-placeholder23 mins

S11 Ep. 5 - The Legend Of Boo-Kini Bottom

It's Halloween in Bikini Bottom, and the Flying Dutchman is going to make sure everyone's scared - even SpongeBob!

image-placeholder22 mins

S11 Ep. 4 - Man Ray Returns/ Larry The Floor Manager

When Man Ray rents Squidward's house for the weekend, it's up to SpongeBob and Patrick to stop his evil vacation! Mr. Krabs takes a vacation and makes Larry the temporary manager of the Krusty Krab.

image-placeholder22 mins

S11 Ep. 3 - Spin The Bottle/ There's A Sponge In My Soup

Plankton poses as a wish-granting genie in his latest scheme to get the secret formula. Mr. Krabs' new Krabby soup is a hit - until some heat-loving hippies move into the soup vat!

Season 11