SpongeBob SquarePants - S8 Ep. 13

Episodes
S11 Ep. 14 - Bubble Troubles / The Way Of The Sponge
When SpongeBob and Patrick accidentally destroy Sandy's air supply, they have to help her find more oxygen. Later, SpongeBob wants to earn his belt from karate master, Fuzzy Acorns.
S11 Ep. 13 - House Sittin For Sandy / Smoothe Jazz At Rock Bottom
All is quiet while SpongeBob is house-sitting for Sandy until Patrick shows up! SpongeBob and Squidward lose their passes and try desperately to sneak backstage at the sold-out Kelpy G show.
S11 Ep. 12 - Bernacle Face / Pet Sitter Pat
The night before the school dance, Mr. Krabs asks SpongeBob to help Pearl get rid of a barnacle on her face. SpongeBob asks Patrick to pet-sit Gary while he's away at his Grandma's birthday party.
S11 Ep. 11 - Mermaidman Begins / Plankton's Good Eye
Mermaidman and Barnacleboy let SpongeBob and Patrick in on their secret, heroic origins! Later, using SpongeBob's DNA, Plantkon grows himself a second eye…and becomes nice!
S11 Ep. 10 - Ghoul Fools
SpongeBob and Patrick get caught in the feud between a crew of ghost pirates and the Flying Dutchman.
S11 Ep. 9 - Mooncation / Mr Krab Takes A Vacation
Sandy wanted to spend a relaxing holiday alone on the moon, butit seems she got a stowaway aboard her rocket who doesn't share her idea.
S11 Ep. 8 - Patrick's Staycation / Walking The Plankton
Patrick takes a break from the hustle and bustle of his daily life with some over-the-top pampering from SpongeBob.