SpongeBob SquarePants - S8 Ep. 12

The night before the school dance, Mr. Krabs asks SpongeBob to help Pearl get rid of a barnacle on her face. SpongeBob asks Patrick to pet-sit Gary while he's away at his Grandma's birthday party.

23 mins

S11 Ep. 12 - Bernacle Face / Pet Sitter Pat

23 mins

S11 Ep. 11 - Mermaidman Begins / Plankton's Good Eye

Mermaidman and Barnacleboy let SpongeBob and Patrick in on their secret, heroic origins! Later, using SpongeBob's DNA, Plantkon grows himself a second eye…and becomes nice!

23 mins

S11 Ep. 10 - Ghoul Fools

SpongeBob and Patrick get caught in the feud between a crew of ghost pirates and the Flying Dutchman.

23 mins

S11 Ep. 9 - Mooncation / Mr Krab Takes A Vacation

Sandy wanted to spend a relaxing holiday alone on the moon, butit seems she got a stowaway aboard her rocket who doesn't share her idea.

23 mins

S11 Ep. 8 - Patrick's Staycation / Walking The Plankton

Patrick takes a break from the hustle and bustle of his daily life with some over-the-top pampering from SpongeBob.

23 mins

S11 Ep. 7 - A Squarepants Family Vacation

When SpongeBob and Patrick get lost on a family road trip to the Great Barrier Reef, they end up on the adventure of a lifetime.

23 mins

S11 Ep. 6 - Sweet and Sour Squid / The Googly Artiste

Plankton tries to befriend Squidward in an effort to steal the Krabby Patty formula. Patrick tries desperately to supply everyone in Bikini Bottom with his highly demanded "rocks-with-googly-eyes".

23 mins

S11 Ep. 5 - Squidward's School For Grown-Ups / Oral Report

When Pat suddenly grows a very grown-up beard, he decides it's time to act like a grown-up, too. While preparing to give a report for boating school, SpongeBob realises that he’s got stage fright.

