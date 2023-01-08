SpongeBob SquarePants - S8 Ep. 12

Episodes
S11 Ep. 12 - Bernacle Face / Pet Sitter Pat
The night before the school dance, Mr. Krabs asks SpongeBob to help Pearl get rid of a barnacle on her face. SpongeBob asks Patrick to pet-sit Gary while he's away at his Grandma's birthday party.
S11 Ep. 11 - Mermaidman Begins / Plankton's Good Eye
Mermaidman and Barnacleboy let SpongeBob and Patrick in on their secret, heroic origins! Later, using SpongeBob's DNA, Plantkon grows himself a second eye...and becomes nice!
S11 Ep. 8 - Patrick's Staycation / Walking The Plankton
Patrick takes a break from the hustle and bustle of his daily life with some over-the-top pampering from SpongeBob.
S11 Ep. 7 - A Squarepants Family Vacation
When SpongeBob and Patrick get lost on a family road trip to the Great Barrier Reef, they end up on the adventure of a lifetime.
S11 Ep. 18 - Free Samples / Home Sweet Rubble
After Plankton drives away Mr. Krabs' customers, he is forced to give out free Krabby Patties to try to win them back. SpongeBob's pineapple is falling apart and he needs all of his friends to help him
S11 Ep. 17 - Are You Happy Now? / Planet Of The Jellyfish
When Squidward can't recall his happiest memory, SpongeBob "helps" him create one. When an evil Jellien replaces everyone in Bikini Bottom with clones, it's up to SpongeBob and Sandy to defeat him!
S11 Ep. 16 - Restraining Spongebob / Fiasco!
Squidward has had enough of SpongeBob's annoying antics and issues a restraining order against him. Plankton thinks he's stolen a Krabby Patty from the Krusty Krab, but he's really stolen an art piece.