SpongeBob SquarePants - S8 Ep. 11

Episodes
S11 Ep. 12 - Bernacle Face / Pet Sitter Pat
The night before the school dance, Mr. Krabs asks SpongeBob to help Pearl get rid of a barnacle on her face. SpongeBob asks Patrick to pet-sit Gary while he's away at his Grandma's birthday party.
S11 Ep. 11 - Mermaidman Begins / Plankton's Good Eye
Mermaidman and Barnacleboy let SpongeBob and Patrick in on their secret, heroic origins! Later, using SpongeBob's DNA, Plantkon grows himself a second eye…and becomes nice!
S11 Ep. 10 - Ghoul Fools
SpongeBob and Patrick get caught in the feud between a crew of ghost pirates and the Flying Dutchman.
S11 Ep. 9 - Mooncation / Mr Krab Takes A Vacation
Sandy wanted to spend a relaxing holiday alone on the moon, butit seems she got a stowaway aboard her rocket who doesn't share her idea.
S11 Ep. 8 - Patrick's Staycation / Walking The Plankton
Patrick takes a break from the hustle and bustle of his daily life with some over-the-top pampering from SpongeBob.
S11 Ep. 7 - A Squarepants Family Vacation
When SpongeBob and Patrick get lost on a family road trip to the Great Barrier Reef, they end up on the adventure of a lifetime.
S11 Ep. 6 - Sweet and Sour Squid / The Googly Artiste
Plankton tries to befriend Squidward in an effort to steal the Krabby Patty formula. Patrick tries desperately to supply everyone in Bikini Bottom with his highly demanded "rocks-with-googly-eyes".