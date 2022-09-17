SpongeBob SquarePants - S8 Ep. 10

Episodes
S11 Ep. 17 - Are You Happy Now? / Planet Of The Jellyfish
When Squidward can't recall his happiest memory, SpongeBob "helps" him create one. When an evil Jellien replaces everyone in Bikini Bottom with clones, it's up to SpongeBob and Sandy to defeat him!
S11 Ep. 16 - Restraining Spongebob / Fiasco!
Squidward has had enough of SpongeBob's annoying antics and issues a restraining order against him. Plankton thinks he's stolen a Krabby Patty from the Krusty Krab, but he's really stolen an art piece.
S11 Ep. 15 - The Krabby Patty That Ate Bikini Bottom / Bubble Buddy Returns
Mr. Krabs uses Sandy's experimental formula on a Krabby Patty and the results are disastrous! While Bubble Buddy's son is visiting, SpongeBob tries desperately to keep him out of trouble.
S11 Ep. 14 - Bubble Troubles / The Way Of The Sponge
When SpongeBob and Patrick accidentally destroy Sandy's air supply, they have to help her find more oxygen. Later, SpongeBob wants to earn his belt from karate master, Fuzzy Acorns.
S11 Ep. 13 - House Sittin For Sandy / Smoothe Jazz At Rock Bottom
All is quiet while SpongeBob is house-sitting for Sandy until Patrick shows up! SpongeBob and Squidward lose their passes and try desperately to sneak backstage at the sold-out Kelpy G show.
S11 Ep. 12 - Bernacle Face / Pet Sitter Pat
The night before the school dance, Mr. Krabs asks SpongeBob to help Pearl get rid of a barnacle on her face. SpongeBob asks Patrick to pet-sit Gary while he's away at his Grandma's birthday party.
S11 Ep. 11 - Mermaidman Begins / Plankton's Good Eye
Mermaidman and Barnacleboy let SpongeBob and Patrick in on their secret, heroic origins! Later, using SpongeBob's DNA, Plantkon grows himself a second eye...and becomes nice!