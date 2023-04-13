SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob SquarePants - S11 Ep. 9
G | Kids

When his clarinet goes missing, Squidward must become a hardboiled detective to find it. Squidward sends SpongeBob & Patrick on an increasingly difficult scavenger hunt to get them out of his hair.

22 mins

S11 Ep. 9 - Squid Noir/ Scavenger Pants

22 mins

S11 Ep. 8 - Sanitation Insanity/ Bunny Hunt

When Mr. Krabs gets in trouble for littering, he makes SpongeBob and Squidward clean up Bikini Bottom. A sea bunny ravages Squidward's garden, but SpongeBob thinks it's cute!

22 mins

S11 Ep. 7 - Krabby Patty Creature Feature/ Teacher's Pests

A new secret Krabby Patty formula has disastrous results for Bikini Bottom, and only SpongeBob can save the day. Mr. Krabs and Plankton have to take boating school classes.

22 mins

S11 Ep. 6 - No Pictures, Please/ Stuck On The Roof

Patrick leads an enthusiastic stranger on a tour of his favourite places in Bikini Bottom. SpongeBob is afraid to get off the roof of the Krusty Krab, but he won't let that stop him!

22 mins

S11 Ep. 14 - Doodle Dimension/ Moving Bubble Bass

SpongeBob and Patrick become trapped in an alternate dimension where anything they draw comes to life. SpongeBob and Patrick help Bubble Bass move out of his mother's basement.

22 mins

S11 Ep. 13 - Fun-Sized Friends/ Grandmum's The Word

SpongeBob and Patrick exchange tiny living versions of themselves. Plankton tells his Grandma that he owns the Krusty Krab, but must keep the lie going when she comes to visit.

22 mins

S11 Ep. 12 - Drive Happy/ Old Man Patrick

SpongeBob can't drive, but you don't need a license to operate a self-driving car! Patrick thinks he's an old man, so it's up to SpongeBob to remind him how much fun being a kid can be!

22 mins

S11 Ep. 11 - Chatterbox Gary/ Don't Feed The Clowns

Gary has a pet translation collar, and he's talking up a storm. Everyone loves it... except for Squidward! When a small clown gets left behind by the circus, SpongeBob takes them under his wing.

Season 11