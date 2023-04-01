SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob SquarePants - S11 Ep. 9
G | Kids

Expires: in 14 days

When his clarinet goes missing, Squidward must become a hardboiled detective to find it. Squidward sends SpongeBob & Patrick on an increasingly difficult scavenger hunt to get them out of his hair.

Season 11