SpongeBob SquarePants - S11 Ep. 9

Episodes
S11 Ep. 9 - Squid Noir/ Scavenger Pants
When his clarinet goes missing, Squidward must become a hardboiled detective to find it. Squidward sends SpongeBob and Patrick on an increasingly difficult scavenger hunt to get them out of his hair.
S11 Ep. 8 - Sanitation Insanity/ Bunny Hunt
When Mr. Krabs gets in trouble for littering, he makes SpongeBob and Squidward clean up Bikini Bottom. A sea bunny ravages Squidward's garden, but SpongeBob thinks it's cute!
S11 Ep. 7 - Krabby Patty Creature Feature/ Teacher's Pests
A new secret Krabby Patty formula has disastrous results for Bikini Bottom, and only SpongeBob can save the day. Mr. Krabs and Plankton have to take boating school classes.
S11 Ep. 12 - Bernacle Face / Pet Sitter Pat
The night before the school dance, Mr. Krabs asks SpongeBob to help Pearl get rid of a barnacle on her face. SpongeBob asks Patrick to pet-sit Gary while he's away at his Grandma's birthday party.
S11 Ep. 11 - Mermaidman Begins / Plankton's Good Eye
Mermaidman and Barnacleboy let SpongeBob and Patrick in on their secret, heroic origins! Later, using SpongeBob's DNA, Plantkon grows himself a second eye...and becomes nice!
S11 Ep. 8 - Patrick's Staycation / Walking The Plankton
Patrick takes a break from the hustle and bustle of his daily life with some over-the-top pampering from SpongeBob.
S11 Ep. 7 - A Squarepants Family Vacation
When SpongeBob and Patrick get lost on a family road trip to the Great Barrier Reef, they end up on the adventure of a lifetime.