SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob SquarePants - S11 Ep. 9
G | Kids

Expires: in 14 days

When his clarinet goes missing, Squidward must become a hardboiled detective to find it. Squidward sends SpongeBob and Patrick on an increasingly difficult scavenger hunt to get them out of his hair.

Episodes
image-placeholder22 mins

S11 Ep. 9 - Squid Noir/ Scavenger Pants

image-placeholder22 mins

S11 Ep. 8 - Sanitation Insanity/ Bunny Hunt

When Mr. Krabs gets in trouble for littering, he makes SpongeBob and Squidward clean up Bikini Bottom. A sea bunny ravages Squidward's garden, but SpongeBob thinks it's cute!

image-placeholder22 mins

S11 Ep. 7 - Krabby Patty Creature Feature/ Teacher's Pests

A new secret Krabby Patty formula has disastrous results for Bikini Bottom, and only SpongeBob can save the day. Mr. Krabs and Plankton have to take boating school classes.

image-placeholder22 mins

S11 Ep. 6 - No Pictures, Please/ Stuck On The Roof

Patrick leads an enthusiastic stranger on a tour of his favourite places in Bikini Bottom. SpongeBob is afraid to get off the roof of the Krusty Krab, but he won't let that stop him!

image-placeholder23 mins

S11 Ep. 5 - The Legend Of Boo-Kini Bottom

It's Halloween in Bikini Bottom, and the Flying Dutchman is going to make sure everyone's scared - even SpongeBob!

image-placeholder22 mins

S11 Ep. 4 - Man Ray Returns/ Larry The Floor Manager

When Man Ray rents Squidward's house for the weekend, it's up to SpongeBob and Patrick to stop his evil vacation! Mr. Krabs takes a vacation and makes Larry the temporary manager of the Krusty Krab.

image-placeholder22 mins

S11 Ep. 3 - Spin The Bottle/ There's A Sponge In My Soup

Plankton poses as a wish-granting genie in his latest scheme to get the secret formula. Mr. Krabs' new Krabby soup is a hit - until some heat-loving hippies move into the soup vat!

image-placeholder22 mins

S11 Ep. 2 - Spot Returns/ The Check-Up

When his pet, Spot has puppies, Plankton decides to use them in another of his nefarious plots. Mr. Krabs is too scared to get his physical, but if he doesn't pass, the Krusty Krab will be shut down!

Season 11