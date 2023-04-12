SpongeBob SquarePants - S11 Ep. 8

Episodes
S11 Ep. 8 - Sanitation Insanity/ Bunny Hunt
When Mr. Krabs gets in trouble for littering, he makes SpongeBob and Squidward clean up Bikini Bottom. A sea bunny ravages Squidward's garden, but SpongeBob thinks it's cute!
S11 Ep. 7 - Krabby Patty Creature Feature/ Teacher's Pests
A new secret Krabby Patty formula has disastrous results for Bikini Bottom, and only SpongeBob can save the day. Mr. Krabs and Plankton have to take boating school classes.
S11 Ep. 6 - No Pictures, Please/ Stuck On The Roof
Patrick leads an enthusiastic stranger on a tour of his favourite places in Bikini Bottom. SpongeBob is afraid to get off the roof of the Krusty Krab, but he won't let that stop him!
S11 Ep. 14 - Doodle Dimension/ Moving Bubble Bass
SpongeBob and Patrick become trapped in an alternate dimension where anything they draw comes to life. SpongeBob and Patrick help Bubble Bass move out of his mother's basement.
S11 Ep. 13 - Fun-Sized Friends/ Grandmum's The Word
SpongeBob and Patrick exchange tiny living versions of themselves. Plankton tells his Grandma that he owns the Krusty Krab, but must keep the lie going when she comes to visit.
S11 Ep. 12 - Drive Happy/ Old Man Patrick
SpongeBob can't drive, but you don't need a license to operate a self-driving car! Patrick thinks he's an old man, so it's up to SpongeBob to remind him how much fun being a kid can be!
S11 Ep. 11 - Chatterbox Gary/ Don't Feed The Clowns
Gary has a pet translation collar, and he's talking up a storm. Everyone loves it... except for Squidward! When a small clown gets left behind by the circus, SpongeBob takes them under his wing.