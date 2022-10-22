SpongeBob SquarePants - S11 Ep. 7

Episodes
S11 Ep. 9 - Squid Noir/ Scavenger Pants
When his clarinet goes missing, Squidward must become a hardboiled detective to find it. Squidward sends SpongeBob and Patrick on an increasingly difficult scavenger hunt to get them out of his hair.
S11 Ep. 8 - Sanitation Insanity/ Bunny Hunt
When Mr. Krabs gets in trouble for littering, he makes SpongeBob and Squidward clean up Bikini Bottom. A sea bunny ravages Squidward's garden, but SpongeBob thinks it's cute!
S11 Ep. 7 - Krabby Patty Creature Feature/ Teacher's Pests
A new secret Krabby Patty formula has disastrous results for Bikini Bottom, and only SpongeBob can save the day. Mr. Krabs and Plankton have to take boating school classes.
S11 Ep. 6 - No Pictures, Please/ Stuck On The Roof
Patrick leads an enthusiastic stranger on a tour of his favourite places in Bikini Bottom. SpongeBob is afraid to get off the roof of the Krusty Krab, but he won't let that stop him!
S11 Ep. 5 - The Legend Of Boo-Kini Bottom
It's Halloween in Bikini Bottom, and the Flying Dutchman is going to make sure everyone's scared - even SpongeBob!
S11 Ep. 4 - Man Ray Returns/ Larry The Floor Manager
When Man Ray rents Squidward's house for the weekend, it's up to SpongeBob and Patrick to stop his evil vacation! Mr. Krabs takes a vacation and makes Larry the temporary manager of the Krusty Krab.
S11 Ep. 3 - Spin The Bottle/ There's A Sponge In My Soup
Plankton poses as a wish-granting genie in his latest scheme to get the secret formula. Mr. Krabs' new Krabby soup is a hit - until some heat-loving hippies move into the soup vat!