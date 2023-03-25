SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob SquarePants - S11 Ep. 6
G | Kids

Patrick leads an enthusiastic stranger on a tour of his favourite places in Bikini Bottom. SpongeBob is afraid to get off the roof of the Krusty Krab, but he won't let that stop him!

22 mins

S11 Ep. 6 - No Pictures, Please/ Stuck On The Roof

23 mins

S11 Ep. 5 - The Legend Of Boo-Kini Bottom

It's Halloween in Bikini Bottom, and the Flying Dutchman is going to make sure everyone's scared - even SpongeBob!

22 mins

S11 Ep. 4 - Man Ray Returns/ Larry The Floor Manager

When Man Ray rents Squidward's house for the weekend, it's up to SpongeBob and Patrick to stop his evil vacation! Mr. Krabs takes a vacation and makes Larry the temporary manager of the Krusty Krab.

22 mins

S11 Ep. 3 - Spin The Bottle/ There&apos;s A Sponge In My Soup

Plankton poses as a wish-granting genie in his latest scheme to get the secret formula. Mr. Krabs' new Krabby soup is a hit - until some heat-loving hippies move into the soup vat!

22 mins

S11 Ep. 2 - Spot Returns/ The Check-Up

When his pet, Spot has puppies, Plankton decides to use them in another of his nefarious plots. Mr. Krabs is too scared to get his physical, but if he doesn't pass, the Krusty Krab will be shut down!

22 mins

S11 Ep. 1 - Cave Dwelling Sponge/ The Clam Whisperer

When a prehistoric Sponge is unfrozen, he causes chaos all over town. A flock of clams descend on Bikini Bottom so SpongeBob has to get them out before they ruin the whole town!

Season 11