SpongeBob SquarePants - S11 Ep. 6

Episodes
S11 Ep. 6 - No Pictures, Please/ Stuck On The Roof
Patrick leads an enthusiastic stranger on a tour of his favourite places in Bikini Bottom. SpongeBob is afraid to get off the roof of the Krusty Krab, but he won't let that stop him!
S11 Ep. 14 - Bubble Troubles / The Way Of The Sponge
When SpongeBob and Patrick accidentally destroy Sandy's air supply, they have to help her find more oxygen. Later, SpongeBob wants to earn his belt from karate master, Fuzzy Acorns.
S11 Ep. 13 - House Sittin For Sandy / Smoothe Jazz At Rock Bottom
All is quiet while SpongeBob is house-sitting for Sandy until Patrick shows up! SpongeBob and Squidward lose their passes and try desperately to sneak backstage at the sold-out Kelpy G show.
S11 Ep. 5 - The Legend Of Boo-Kini Bottom
It's Halloween in Bikini Bottom, and the Flying Dutchman is going to make sure everyone's scared - even SpongeBob!
S11 Ep. 4 - Man Ray Returns/ Larry The Floor Manager
When Man Ray rents Squidward's house for the weekend, it's up to SpongeBob and Patrick to stop his evil vacation! Mr. Krabs takes a vacation and makes Larry the temporary manager of the Krusty Krab.
S11 Ep. 3 - Spin The Bottle/ There's A Sponge In My Soup
Plankton poses as a wish-granting genie in his latest scheme to get the secret formula. Mr. Krabs' new Krabby soup is a hit - until some heat-loving hippies move into the soup vat!
S11 Ep. 2 - Spot Returns/ The Check-Up
When his pet, Spot has puppies, Plankton decides to use them in another of his nefarious plots. Mr. Krabs is too scared to get his physical, but if he doesn't pass, the Krusty Krab will be shut down!