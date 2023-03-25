SpongeBob SquarePants - S11 Ep. 5

Episodes
S11 Ep. 5 - The Legend Of Boo-Kini Bottom
It's Halloween in Bikini Bottom, and the Flying Dutchman is going to make sure everyone's scared - even SpongeBob!
S11 Ep. 4 - Man Ray Returns/ Larry The Floor Manager
When Man Ray rents Squidward's house for the weekend, it's up to SpongeBob and Patrick to stop his evil vacation! Mr. Krabs takes a vacation and makes Larry the temporary manager of the Krusty Krab.
S11 Ep. 3 - Spin The Bottle/ There's A Sponge In My Soup
Plankton poses as a wish-granting genie in his latest scheme to get the secret formula. Mr. Krabs' new Krabby soup is a hit - until some heat-loving hippies move into the soup vat!
S11 Ep. 2 - Spot Returns/ The Check-Up
When his pet, Spot has puppies, Plankton decides to use them in another of his nefarious plots. Mr. Krabs is too scared to get his physical, but if he doesn't pass, the Krusty Krab will be shut down!