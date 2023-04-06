SpongeBob SquarePants - S11 Ep. 4

Episodes
S11 Ep. 4 - Man Ray Returns/ Larry The Floor Manager
When Man Ray rents Squidward's house for the weekend, it's up to SpongeBob and Patrick to stop his evil vacation! Mr. Krabs takes a vacation and makes Larry the temporary manager of the Krusty Krab.
S11 Ep. 3 - Spin The Bottle/ There's A Sponge In My Soup
Plankton poses as a wish-granting genie in his latest scheme to get the secret formula. Mr. Krabs' new Krabby soup is a hit - until some heat-loving hippies move into the soup vat!
S11 Ep. 2 - Spot Returns/ The Check-Up
When his pet, Spot has puppies, Plankton decides to use them in another of his nefarious plots. Mr. Krabs is too scared to get his physical, but if he doesn't pass, the Krusty Krab will be shut down!
S11 Ep. 1 - Cave Dwelling Sponge/ The Clam Whisperer
When a prehistoric Sponge is unfrozen, he causes chaos all over town. A flock of clams descend on Bikini Bottom so SpongeBob has to get them out before they ruin the whole town!
S11 Ep. 10 - Cuddle E. Hugs/ Pat The Horse
SpongeBob's new friend is a giant fluffy hamster. There's one problem, though: no one else can see him! Patrick wants to be a horse!
S11 Ep. 9 - Squid Noir/ Scavenger Pants
When his clarinet goes missing, Squidward must become a hardboiled detective to find it. Squidward sends SpongeBob & Patrick on an increasingly difficult scavenger hunt to get them out of his hair.
S11 Ep. 6 - No Pictures, Please/ Stuck On The Roof
Patrick leads an enthusiastic stranger on a tour of his favourite places in Bikini Bottom. SpongeBob is afraid to get off the roof of the Krusty Krab, but he won't let that stop him!