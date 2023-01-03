SpongeBob SquarePants - S11 Ep. 3

Episodes
S11 Ep. 3 - Spin The Bottle/ There's A Sponge In My Soup
Plankton poses as a wish-granting genie in his latest scheme to get the secret formula. Mr. Krabs' new Krabby soup is a hit - until some heat-loving hippies move into the soup vat!
S11 Ep. 2 - Spot Returns/ The Check-Up
When his pet, Spot has puppies, Plankton decides to use them in another of his nefarious plots. Mr. Krabs is too scared to get his physical, but if he doesn't pass, the Krusty Krab will be shut down!
S11 Ep. 10 - Ghoul Fools
SpongeBob and Patrick get caught in the feud between a crew of ghost pirates and the Flying Dutchman.
S11 Ep. 9 - Mooncation / Mr Krab Takes A Vacation
Sandy wanted to spend a relaxing holiday alone on the moon, butit seems she got a stowaway aboard her rocket who doesn't share her idea.
S11 Ep. 1 - Cave Dwelling Sponge/ The Clam Whisperer
When a prehistoric Sponge is unfrozen, he causes chaos all over town. A flock of clams descend on Bikini Bottom so SpongeBob has to get them out before they ruin the whole town!
S11 Ep. 23 - It's A Spongebob Christmas!
SpongeBob inadvertently helps Plankton enact his plot to put all of Bikini Bottom on Santa's "naughty" list and now has to stop Plankton before he gets his Christmas wish.
S11 Ep. 6 - Sweet and Sour Squid / The Googly Artiste
Plankton tries to befriend Squidward in an effort to steal the Krabby Patty formula. Patrick tries desperately to supply everyone in Bikini Bottom with his highly demanded "rocks-with-googly-eyes".