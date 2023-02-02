SpongeBob SquarePants - S11 Ep. 25

Episodes
S11 Ep. 25 - Bubbletown/ Girls' Night Out
SpongeBob visits his old pal Bubble Buddy's hometown... Bubbletown! Sandy invites Karen and Mrs. Puff out for a night on the town, so the ladies decide to blow off some steam.
S11 Ep. 23 - Appointment Tv/ Karen's Virus
The long-lost episode of Mermaid Man is finally showing on TV, but will SpongeBob make it home in time to watch? Karen gets a computer virus, and it's up to SpongeBob to get it out of her!
S11 Ep. 22 - Goons On The Moon
Sandy takes her "Science Scout" troop on a trip to the moon. In space, no one can hear you NYAH-NYAH-NYAH-NYAH!
S11 Ep. 21 - Call The Cops!/ Surf N' Turf
Plankton goes to jail, but the secret formula is taken as evidence! SpongeBob and Mr. Krabs plot to get it back. Sandy struggles to build a ship-in-a-bottle before a big contest.
S11 Ep. 20 - Plankton Paranoia/ Library Cards
Plankton hasn't tried to steal the secret formula in a while and that's making Mr. Krabs nervous! When Patrick discovers the pineapple's library, SpongeBob introduces him to the wonderful world of books!
S11 Ep. 19 - Patnocchio/ Chefbob
Plankton tells Patrick he's his conscience so he can convince the star to steal him a Krabby Patty. When Mr. Krabs puts in an open kitchen, SpongeBob gets stage fright and has to invent a new persona.
S11 Ep. 18 - Whale Watching/ Krusty Kleaners
Mr. Krabs hires Squidward to babysit Pearl for the night, but she just wants to sneak out to a cool teen party! After spilling a milkshake, SpongeBob vows to return and clean the entire building!