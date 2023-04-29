SpongeBob SquarePants - S11 Ep. 24

Episodes
S11 Ep. 24 - The Grill Is Gone/ The Night Patty
When a gang of kids steals the Krusty Krab's grill, SpongeBob and Mr. Krabs go to extreme lengths to win it back. SpongeBob helps out the Krusty Krab's night shift crew.
S11 Ep. 23 - Appointment Tv/ Karen's Virus
The long-lost episode of Mermaid Man is finally showing on TV, but will SpongeBob make it home in time to watch? Karen gets a computer virus, and it's up to SpongeBob to get it out of her!
S11 Ep. 22 - Goons On The Moon
Sandy takes her "Science Scout" troop on a trip to the moon. In space, no one can hear you NYAH-NYAH-NYAH-NYAH!
S11 Ep. 21 - Call The Cops!/ Surf N' Turf
Plankton goes to jail, but the secret formula is taken as evidence! SpongeBob and Mr. Krabs plot to get it back. Sandy struggles to build a ship-in-a-bottle before a big contest.
S11 Ep. 20 - Plankton Paranoia/ Library Cards
Plankton hasn't tried to steal the secret formula in a while & that's making Mr. Krabs nervous! When Patrick discovers the pineapple's library, SpongeBob introduces him to the wonderful world of books!
S11 Ep. 19 - Patnocchio/ Chefbob
Plankton tells Patrick he's his conscience so he can convince the star to steal him a Krabby Patty. When Mr. Krabs puts in an open kitchen, SpongeBob gets stage fright and has to invent a new persona.
S11 Ep. 18 - Whale Watching/ Krusty Kleaners
Mr. Krabs hires Squidward to babysit Pearl for the night, but she just wants to sneak out to a cool teen party! After spilling a milkshake, SpongeBob vows to return and clean the entire building!