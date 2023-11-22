SpongeBob SquarePants - S11 Ep. 21

Episodes
S11 Ep. 21 - Call The Cops!/ Surf N' Turf
Plankton goes to jail, but the secret formula is taken as evidence! SpongeBob and Mr. Krabs plot to get it back. Sandy struggles to build a ship-in-a-bottle before a big contest.
S11 Ep. 20 - Plankton Paranoia/ Library Cards
Plankton hasn't tried to steal the secret formula in a while and that's making Mr. Krabs nervous! When Patrick discovers the pineapple's library, SpongeBob introduces him to the wonderful world of books!
S11 Ep. 19 - Patnocchio/ Chefbob
Plankton tells Patrick he's his conscience so he can convince the star to steal him a Krabby Patty. When Mr. Krabs puts in an open kitchen, SpongeBob gets stage fright and has to invent a new persona.
S11 Ep. 18 - Whale Watching/ Krusty Kleaners
Mr. Krabs hires Squidward to babysit Pearl for the night, but she just wants to sneak out to a cool teen party! After spilling a milkshake, SpongeBob vows to return and clean the entire building!
S11 Ep. 17 - Mustard O' Mine/ Shopping List
When The Krusty Krab runs out of mustard, Mr. Krabs sends SpongeBob, Patrick and Squidward to dig up some more! SpongeBob and Sandy have to collect Krabby Patty ingredients.
S11 Ep. 16 - My Leg!/ Ink Lemonade
Now that Fred's leg has healed up, SpongeBob is determined to keep it out of harm's way..no matter what! Patrick's lemonade stand isn't doing too well until he gets a secret ingredient from Squidward!
S11 Ep. 15 - High Sea Diving/ Bottle Burglars
SpongeBob wants to be the first sponge to dive all the way up to the surface of the ocean! When SpongeBob and Squidward accidentally let Plankton steal the secret formula, it's up to them to get it back!