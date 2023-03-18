SpongeBob SquarePants - S11 Ep. 2

Episodes
S11 Ep. 2 - Spot Returns/ The Check-Up
When his pet, Spot has puppies, Plankton decides to use them in another of his nefarious plots. Mr. Krabs is too scared to get his physical, but if he doesn&apos;t pass, the Krusty Krab will be shut down!
S11 Ep. 1 - Cave Dwelling Sponge/ The Clam Whisperer
When a prehistoric Sponge is unfrozen, he causes chaos all over town. A flock of clams descend on Bikini Bottom so SpongeBob has to get them out before they ruin the whole town!
S11 Ep. 26 - Hello Bikini Bottom!
A concert promoter wants to send SpongeBob and Squidward on the road, until greedy Mr. Krabs decides to manage them - and their "world tour" - himself.