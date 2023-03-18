SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob SquarePants - S11 Ep. 2
G | Kids

Expires: in 14 days

When his pet, Spot has puppies, Plankton decides to use them in another of his nefarious plots. Mr. Krabs is too scared to get his physical, but if he doesn&amp;apos;t pass, the Krusty Krab will be shut down!

Episodes
ArticlesKids HubHome

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder
22 mins

S11 Ep. 2 - Spot Returns/ The Check-Up

When his pet, Spot has puppies, Plankton decides to use them in another of his nefarious plots. Mr. Krabs is too scared to get his physical, but if he doesn&amp;apos;t pass, the Krusty Krab will be shut down!

image-placeholder
22 mins

S11 Ep. 1 - Cave Dwelling Sponge/ The Clam Whisperer

When a prehistoric Sponge is unfrozen, he causes chaos all over town. A flock of clams descend on Bikini Bottom so SpongeBob has to get them out before they ruin the whole town!

image-placeholder
23 mins

S11 Ep. 26 - Hello Bikini Bottom!

A concert promoter wants to send SpongeBob and Squidward on the road, until greedy Mr. Krabs decides to manage them - and their "world tour" - himself.

image-placeholder
23 mins

S11 Ep. 25 - The Good Krabby Name / Move IT Or Lose IT

Mr. Krabs wants all of Bikini Bottom to eat at the Krusty Krab. Later, Mr. Krabs and Plankton circulate petitions to see which restaurant will get bulldozed by the city.

Season 11