SpongeBob SquarePants - S11 Ep. 18

Mr. Krabs hires Squidward to babysit Pearl for the night, but she just wants to sneak out to a cool teen party! After spilling a milkshake, SpongeBob vows to return and clean the entire building!

22 mins

S11 Ep. 18 - Whale Watching/ Krusty Kleaners

Mr. Krabs hires Squidward to babysit Pearl for the night, but she just wants to sneak out to a cool teen party! After spilling a milkshake, SpongeBob vows to return and clean the entire building!

22 mins

S11 Ep. 17 - Mustard O' Mine/ Shopping List

When The Krusty Krab runs out of mustard, Mr. Krabs sends SpongeBob, Patrick and Squidward to dig up some more! SpongeBob & Sandy have to collect Krabby Patty ingredients.

22 mins

S11 Ep. 16 - My Leg!/ Ink Lemonade

Now that Fred's leg has healed up, SpongeBob is determined to keep it out of harm's way..no matter what! Patrick's lemonade stand isn't doing too well until he gets a secret ingredient from Squidward!

22 mins

S11 Ep. 15 - High Sea Diving/ Bottle Burglars

SpongeBob wants to be the first sponge to dive all the way up to the surface of the ocean! When SpongeBob & Squidward accidentally let Plankton steal the secret formula, it's up to them to get it back!

22 mins

S11 Ep. 10 - Cuddle E. Hugs/ Pat The Horse

SpongeBob's new friend is a giant fluffy hamster. There's one problem, though: no one else can see him! Patrick wants to be a horse!

22 mins

S11 Ep. 9 - Squid Noir/ Scavenger Pants

When his clarinet goes missing, Squidward must become a hardboiled detective to find it. Squidward sends SpongeBob & Patrick on an increasingly difficult scavenger hunt to get them out of his hair.

22 mins

S11 Ep. 8 - Sanitation Insanity/ Bunny Hunt

When Mr. Krabs gets in trouble for littering, he makes SpongeBob and Squidward clean up Bikini Bottom. A sea bunny ravages Squidward's garden, but SpongeBob thinks it's cute!

22 mins

S11 Ep. 7 - Krabby Patty Creature Feature/ Teacher's Pests

A new secret Krabby Patty formula has disastrous results for Bikini Bottom, and only SpongeBob can save the day. Mr. Krabs and Plankton have to take boating school classes.

Season 11