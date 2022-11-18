SpongeBob SquarePants - S11 Ep. 18

Episodes
S11 Ep. 19 - Patnocchio/ Chefbob
Plankton tells Patrick he's his conscience so he can convince the star to steal him a Krabby Patty. When Mr. Krabs puts in an open kitchen, SpongeBob gets stage fright and has to invent a new persona.
S11 Ep. 18 - Whale Watching/ Krusty Kleaners
Mr. Krabs hires Squidward to babysit Pearl for the night, but she just wants to sneak out to a cool teen party! After spilling a milkshake, SpongeBob vows to return and clean the entire building!
S11 Ep. 17 - Mustard O' Mine/ Shopping List
When The Krusty Krab runs out of mustard, Mr. Krabs sends SpongeBob, Patrick and Squidward to dig up some more! SpongeBob and Sandy have to collect Krabby Patty ingredients.
S11 Ep. 16 - My Leg!/ Ink Lemonade
Now that Fred's leg has healed up, SpongeBob is determined to keep it out of harm's way..no matter what! Patrick's lemonade stand isn't doing too well until he gets a secret ingredient from Squidward!
S11 Ep. 15 - High Sea Diving/ Bottle Burglars
SpongeBob wants to be the first sponge to dive all the way up to the surface of the ocean! When SpongeBob and Squidward accidentally let Plankton steal the secret formula, it's up to them to get it back!
S11 Ep. 14 - Doodle Dimension/ Moving Bubble Bass
SpongeBob and Patrick become trapped in an alternate dimension where anything they draw comes to life. SpongeBob and Patrick help Bubble Bass move out of his mother's basement.
S11 Ep. 13 - Fun-Sized Friends/ Grandmum's The Word
SpongeBob and Patrick exchange tiny living versions of themselves. Plankton tells his Grandma that he owns the Krusty Krab, but must keep the lie going when she comes to visit.