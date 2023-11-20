SpongeBob SquarePants - S11 Ep. 17

Episodes
S11 Ep. 17 - Mustard O' Mine/ Shopping List
When The Krusty Krab runs out of mustard, Mr. Krabs sends SpongeBob, Patrick and Squidward to dig up some more! SpongeBob and Sandy have to collect Krabby Patty ingredients.
S11 Ep. 16 - My Leg!/ Ink Lemonade
Now that Fred's leg has healed up, SpongeBob is determined to keep it out of harm's way..no matter what! Patrick's lemonade stand isn't doing too well until he gets a secret ingredient from Squidward!
S11 Ep. 15 - High Sea Diving/ Bottle Burglars
SpongeBob wants to be the first sponge to dive all the way up to the surface of the ocean! When SpongeBob and Squidward accidentally let Plankton steal the secret formula, it's up to them to get it back!