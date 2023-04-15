SpongeBob SquarePants - S11 Ep. 15

Episodes
S11 Ep. 16 - My Leg!/ Ink Lemonade
Now that Fred's leg has healed up, SpongeBob is determined to keep it out of harm's way..no matter what! Patrick's lemonade stand isn't doing too well until he gets a secret ingredient from Squidward!
S11 Ep. 15 - High Sea Diving/ Bottle Burglars
SpongeBob wants to be the first sponge to dive all the way up to the surface of the ocean! When SpongeBob & Squidward accidentally let Plankton steal the secret formula, it's up to them to get it back!
S11 Ep. 10 - Cuddle E. Hugs/ Pat The Horse
SpongeBob's new friend is a giant fluffy hamster. There's one problem, though: no one else can see him! Patrick wants to be a horse!
S11 Ep. 9 - Squid Noir/ Scavenger Pants
When his clarinet goes missing, Squidward must become a hardboiled detective to find it. Squidward sends SpongeBob & Patrick on an increasingly difficult scavenger hunt to get them out of his hair.
S11 Ep. 8 - Sanitation Insanity/ Bunny Hunt
When Mr. Krabs gets in trouble for littering, he makes SpongeBob and Squidward clean up Bikini Bottom. A sea bunny ravages Squidward's garden, but SpongeBob thinks it's cute!
S11 Ep. 7 - Krabby Patty Creature Feature/ Teacher's Pests
A new secret Krabby Patty formula has disastrous results for Bikini Bottom, and only SpongeBob can save the day. Mr. Krabs and Plankton have to take boating school classes.
S11 Ep. 6 - No Pictures, Please/ Stuck On The Roof
Patrick leads an enthusiastic stranger on a tour of his favourite places in Bikini Bottom. SpongeBob is afraid to get off the roof of the Krusty Krab, but he won't let that stop him!