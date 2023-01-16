SpongeBob SquarePants - S11 Ep. 12

Episodes
S11 Ep. 12 - Drive Happy/ Old Man Patrick
SpongeBob can't drive, but you don't need a license to operate a self-driving car! Patrick thinks he's an old man, so it's up to SpongeBob to remind him how much fun being a kid can be!
S11 Ep. 26 - Hello Bikini Bottom!
A concert promoter wants to send SpongeBob and Squidward on the road, until greedy Mr. Krabs decides to manage them - and their "world tour" - himself.
S11 Ep. 25 - The Good Krabby Name / Move IT Or Lose IT
Mr. Krabs wants all of Bikini Bottom to eat at the Krusty Krab. Later, Mr. Krabs and Plankton circulate petitions to see which restaurant will get bulldozed by the city.
S11 Ep. 24 - Super Evil Aquatic Villian Team Up Is Go! / Chum Fricassee
Plankton teams up with Man Ray to take over the Krusty Krab and then- the world! Squidward quits the Krusty Krab to work for Plankton, turning the Chum Bucket into an overnight success.
S11 Ep. 22 - Treats!!! / For Here Or To Go?
SpongeBob brings home a box of new snail treats that Gary will do anything to get - especially when they run out. Meanwhile, Plankton wins a free Krabby Patty.
S11 Ep. 21 - Squiditis / Demolion Doofus
When Squidward goes home sick with a fake illness, SpongeBob HypochondriacPants thinks he's caught it for real! Mrs. Puff finally finds a use for SpongeBob's reckless driving.
S11 Ep. 20 - Face Freeze / Glove World R.I.P.
SpongeBob and Patrick make a bet to see who can hold a "funny face" the longest...then their faces freeze that way! SpongeBob and Patrick spend one last glorious day at Glove World before it closes.