SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob SquarePants - S11 Ep. 12
G | Kids

Expires: in 14 days

SpongeBob can't drive, but you don't need a license to operate a self-driving car! Patrick thinks he's an old man, so it's up to SpongeBob to remind him how much fun being a kid can be!

Episodes
ArticlesKids HubHome

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder22 mins

S11 Ep. 13 - Fun-Sized Friends/ Grandmum's The Word

SpongeBob and Patrick exchange tiny living versions of themselves. Plankton tells his Grandma that he owns the Krusty Krab, but must keep the lie going when she comes to visit.

image-placeholder22 mins

S11 Ep. 12 - Drive Happy/ Old Man Patrick

SpongeBob can't drive, but you don't need a license to operate a self-driving car! Patrick thinks he's an old man, so it's up to SpongeBob to remind him how much fun being a kid can be!

image-placeholder22 mins

S11 Ep. 11 - Chatterbox Gary/ Don't Feed The Clowns

Gary has a pet translation collar, and he's talking up a storm. Everyone loves it... except for Squidward! When a small clown gets left behind by the circus, SpongeBob takes them under his wing.

image-placeholder22 mins

S11 Ep. 10 - Cuddle E. Hugs/ Pat The Horse

SpongeBob's new friend is a giant fluffy hamster. There's one problem, though: no one else can see him! Patrick wants to be a horse!

Season 11