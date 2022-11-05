SpongeBob SquarePants - S11 Ep. 12

Episodes
Advertisement
S11 Ep. 13 - Fun-Sized Friends/ Grandmum's The Word
SpongeBob and Patrick exchange tiny living versions of themselves. Plankton tells his Grandma that he owns the Krusty Krab, but must keep the lie going when she comes to visit.
S11 Ep. 12 - Drive Happy/ Old Man Patrick
SpongeBob can't drive, but you don't need a license to operate a self-driving car! Patrick thinks he's an old man, so it's up to SpongeBob to remind him how much fun being a kid can be!
S11 Ep. 11 - Chatterbox Gary/ Don't Feed The Clowns
Gary has a pet translation collar, and he's talking up a storm. Everyone loves it... except for Squidward! When a small clown gets left behind by the circus, SpongeBob takes them under his wing.