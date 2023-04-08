SpongeBob SquarePants - S11 Ep. 11

Episodes
S11 Ep. 12 - Drive Happy/ Old Man Patrick
SpongeBob can't drive, but you don't need a license to operate a self-driving car! Patrick thinks he's an old man, so it's up to SpongeBob to remind him how much fun being a kid can be!
S11 Ep. 11 - Chatterbox Gary/ Don't Feed The Clowns
Gary has a pet translation collar, and he's talking up a storm. Everyone loves it... except for Squidward! When a small clown gets left behind by the circus, SpongeBob takes them under his wing.
S11 Ep. 5 - The Legend Of Boo-Kini Bottom
It's Halloween in Bikini Bottom, and the Flying Dutchman is going to make sure everyone's scared - even SpongeBob!
S11 Ep. 4 - Man Ray Returns/ Larry The Floor Manager
When Man Ray rents Squidward's house for the weekend, it's up to SpongeBob and Patrick to stop his evil vacation! Mr. Krabs takes a vacation and makes Larry the temporary manager of the Krusty Krab.
S11 Ep. 3 - Spin The Bottle/ There's A Sponge In My Soup
Plankton poses as a wish-granting genie in his latest scheme to get the secret formula. Mr. Krabs' new Krabby soup is a hit - until some heat-loving hippies move into the soup vat!
S11 Ep. 2 - Spot Returns/ The Check-Up
When his pet, Spot has puppies, Plankton decides to use them in another of his nefarious plots. Mr. Krabs is too scared to get his physical, but if he doesn't pass, the Krusty Krab will be shut down!
S11 Ep. 1 - Cave Dwelling Sponge/ The Clam Whisperer
When a prehistoric Sponge is unfrozen, he causes chaos all over town. A flock of clams descend on Bikini Bottom so SpongeBob has to get them out before they ruin the whole town!